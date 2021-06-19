WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|New York
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Indiana
|1
|13
|.071
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Las Vegas
|10
|3
|.769
|1½
|Phoenix
|6
|7
|.462
|5½
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|5½
|Los Angeles
|5
|6
|.455
|5½
|Dallas
|5
|7
|.417
|6
___
Phoenix 80, Los Angeles 66
Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.