WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 4 .667
New York 6 6 .500 2
Chicago 6 7 .462
Washington 5 6 .455
Atlanta 5 7 .417 3
Indiana 1 13 .071 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 2 .857
Las Vegas 10 3 .769
Phoenix 6 7 .462
Minnesota 5 6 .455
Los Angeles 5 6 .455
Dallas 5 7 .417 6

___

Friday's Games

Phoenix 80, Los Angeles 66

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-19 23:47 GMT+08:00

