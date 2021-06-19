Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 43 28 .606 _
Boston 42 28 .600 ½
New York 36 33 .522 6
Toronto 33 35 .485
Baltimore 23 46 .333 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 27 .614 _
Cleveland 38 29 .567
Kansas City 31 37 .456 11
Detroit 29 41 .414 14
Minnesota 28 41 .406 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 44 27 .620 _
Houston 41 28 .594 2
Seattle 36 36 .500
Los Angeles 35 35 .500
Texas 25 44 .362 18

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 35 27 .565 _
Philadelphia 33 34 .493
Atlanta 32 35 .478
Washington 31 35 .470 6
Miami 30 39 .435
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 31 .557 _
Milwaukee 38 32 .543 1
Cincinnati 35 33 .515 3
St. Louis 35 35 .500 4
Pittsburgh 24 44 .353 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 45 25 .643 _
Los Angeles 42 27 .609
San Diego 40 32 .556 6
Colorado 30 41 .423 15½
Arizona 20 51 .282 25½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10

Baltimore 7, Toronto 1

Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 7, Texas 5, 10 innings

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 3

Saturday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 5-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-8), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-5), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 9, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10

Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3) at Colorado (González 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-2) at San Francisco (Long 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-19 23:47 GMT+08:00

