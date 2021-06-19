Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

British Open to allow attendance of 32,000 fans each day

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 21:15
British Open to allow attendance of 32,000 fans each day

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open will admit up to 32,000 fans each day for next month's tournament at Royal St. George's, the R&A said Saturday.

The figure was announced after the R&A confirmed the Open would be included in the government's plan to allow some events, like the Wimbledon tennis tournament, to take place with higher capacities than otherwise permitted under coronavirus rules.

“As a result, we can now confirm that we will be able to welcome up to 32,000 fans on each championship day of the 149th Open at Royal St. George’s and that this will include those existing ticket-holders and hospitality guests who have already purchased tickets,” the R&A said in a statement.

Golf's oldest championship is scheduled for July 15-18. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Capacity is usually about 40,000 per day at Royal St. George’s.

“These fans will play a huge role in creating a very special atmosphere as the world’s best players compete for the claret jug and we look forward to welcoming them to Royal St. George’s,” said Martin Slumbers, the R&A's chief executive.

Slumbers recently said they want to avoid the chaos that erupted on the 18th hole at the PGA Championship on May 23 when Phil Mickelson was swallowed up by the crowd and had to fight his way through to the green. The PGA of America later apologized to Mickelson, who won, and Brooks Koepka about the wild scene.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-19 22:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths