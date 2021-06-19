Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sydney FC reaches A-League soccer grand final in Australia

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 20:59
Sydney FC reaches A-League soccer grand final in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney FC remained on track for a third consecutive A-League title after a 2-1 semifinal win over Adelaide United on Saturday.

Sydney FC will play the winner of Sunday's other semifinal game between Melbourne City and Macarthur FC in next Saturday's grand final.

City finished first in the regular-season standings while western Sydney club Macarthur was sixth.

First-half goals from Adam Le Fondre and Bobo had Sydney FC looking comfortable, but Juande’s strike just after the 60-minute mark left the hosts scrambling to hang on for the win.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-19 22:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths