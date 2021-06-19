Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan

Vaccine shipment expected to arrive in Taiwan Sunday evening

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/19 21:25
Moderna vaccine

Moderna vaccine (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A shipment of 2.5 million Moderna vaccine doses will arrive in Taiwan on Sunday (June 20).

The batch of vaccines departed Memphis, Tennessee, on a China Airlines cargo plane early Saturday morning (Taiwan time) and is scheduled to arrive in the country Sunday evening, Reuters cited a U.S. senior official as saying.

"We are not allocating these doses, or delivering these doses, based on political or economic conditions. We are donating these vaccines with the singular objective of saving lives," the official said, adding that Taiwan has "faced unfair challenges in its efforts to acquire vaccines on the global marketplace."

AIT on Saturday evening said in a Facebook post the delivery includes the 750,000 doses announced by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth and an additional donation of 1.75 million jabs. The U.S. representative office stated the donation “reflects our commitment to Taiwan as a trusted friend, and a member of the international family of democracies.”

Taiwan received 150,000 doses of Moderna on May 28 and 2400,000 additional doses on June 18. Altogether, it has ordered 5.05 million doses from the U.S. pharmaceutical company.
Taiwan
U.S.
Moderna vaccines
COVID-19
vaccine donations

Updated : 2021-06-19 22:16 GMT+08:00

