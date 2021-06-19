Alexa
Taiwan considers inoculating supermarket cashiers against COVID

MOEA proposal would affect 50,000 people

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/19 20:40
Supermarket cashiers in north Taiwan should be vaccinated, says the MOEA 

Supermarket cashiers in north Taiwan should be vaccinated, says the MOEA  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) is considering the vaccination of supermarket cashiers in north Taiwan against COVID-19, reports said Saturday (June 19).

The move would benefit 50,000 people, CNA reported. Under the MOEA’s reasoning, cashiers came into frequent contact with numerous clients, enough to qualify as frontline workers.

While the public had cut down on its movements since the beginning of the current COVID surge in mid-May, people still needed to visit supermarkets to buy food and other essentials.

The shops had put up transparent plastic sheets around their cash registers and cashiers wore protective equipment, but due to the nature of their work, they still came into close contact with large numbers of strangers, the MOEA said.

If vaccines were available in sufficient quantities, cashiers in the worst-hit areas, north of Hsinchu, should receive COVID jabs, according to a recommendation by the MOEA.
