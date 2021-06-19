Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 19:26
Israeli security forces take positions during clashes with Palestinians in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jeru...

Transgender Kashmiri Khushi Mir, left, relaxes with her friends at the end of a meeting of community members in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian cont...

Frank, a homeless man, sits in his tent with a river view in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Until a year ago, the city was best known nati...

Kyle Larson shoots pistols as he celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Wor...

Boats are parked at key 360 as people swim in Morrocoy National Park, Falcon state, Venezuela, Sunday, June 13, 2021. "Full Day" packaged trips includ...

Ring-tailed lemurs sit on the hood of a truck while snacking inside the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The largest private zoo i...

People celebrate the swearing-in of the new government in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 13, 2021. Israel's parliament has voted in favor of a new coa...

Palestinian Batoul Shamsa, 10, cries during the funeral of her brother, Ahmad Shamsa, 15, in the West Bank village of Beta, near Nablus, Thursday, Jun...

U.S. President Joe Biden listens to comments during the EU-US summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/F...

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of the key Senate infrastructure negotiators, rushes back to a basement room at the Capitol as he and other Democrats w...

France's Adrien Rabiot, left, fights for the ball with Germany's Kai Havertz, right, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Fr...

Voters register to cast their vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 18, 2021. Iran began voting Friday ...

Supporters celebrate the arrival of the former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After nearly a decad...

Italian players celebrate their second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Olympic stadiu...

Visitors ride a rollercoaster at the Cinecitta World amusement park on the outskirts of Rome on the day of its reopening, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Amu...

A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Ra...

Hikers pause to watch the sunset at Papago Park during a heatwave where temperatures reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) in Phoenix on...

JUNE 12 - 18, 2021

From lemurs a troubled zoo in Chile, to Italian players celebrating during a Euro 2020 soccer championship game in Rome, to a transgender woman laughing with friends in Indian controlled Kashmir, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jaqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-06-19 20:45 GMT+08:00

