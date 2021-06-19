Chinese anti-submarine plane intrudes into Taiwan's ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) maritime patrol plane flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday (June 18), marking the seventh such intrusion this month.

The aircraft, a Y-8 anti-submarine turboprop, entered the southwest corner of the nation’s identification zone, the Minister of National Defense stated. Taiwan responded by dispatching aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.

Chinese planes have been detected in Taiwan’s ADIZ this month on June 3, 4, 14, 15, 16, and 17. The incursion on June 15, the biggest so far this year, saw 28 military aircraft conduct drills in the southern sector of Taiwan’s identification zone.

Beijing treats these routine intrusions as a gray zone tactic, which is defined as “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force,” according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.