Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan to launch second round of AstraZeneca vaccinations

People receiving first jab between April 12 and May 9 soon eligible for second shot

  107
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/19 15:19
Taiwan will soon start the second round for some AstraZeneca vaccinations

Taiwan will soon start the second round for some AstraZeneca vaccinations (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – People who received their first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot before May 9 will soon be eligible for their second jab, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced Saturday (June 19).

The decision comes as the authorities are allowing more vaccinations from June 23, CNA reported. A total of 67,000 people who received their first jab between April 12 and May 9 will be affected by the new measure.

As the vaccine supply expands, the CECC said it planned to adapt its measures to changing circumstances. Based on information from the World Health Organization, Taiwanese experts have advised there should be at least eight weeks between the two inoculation rounds, while 10 to 12 weeks would be even more effective.

The CECC said people who received a vaccine should stay at the site for 15 to 30 minutes in order to observe any allergic reactions. If within 28 days after being inoculated and people have serious side effects lasting more than 24 hours they should seek medical aid, the CECC added.
vaccines
vaccination
AstraZeneca
COVID-19
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan legislators approve new COVID relief package
Taiwan legislators approve new COVID relief package
2021/06/18 20:26
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
2021/06/18 19:30
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses
2021/06/18 19:02
Taiwan continues to accept COVID relief loan applications
Taiwan continues to accept COVID relief loan applications
2021/06/18 17:39
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea
2021/06/18 17:16

Updated : 2021-06-19 16:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill