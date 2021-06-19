Taiwan to launch second round of AstraZeneca vaccinations

Taiwan will soon start the second round for some AstraZeneca vaccinations Taiwan will soon start the second round for some AstraZeneca vaccinations (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – People who received their first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot before May 9 will soon be eligible for their second jab, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced Saturday (June 19).

The decision comes as the authorities are allowing more vaccinations from June 23, CNA reported. A total of 67,000 people who received their first jab between April 12 and May 9 will be affected by the new measure.

As the vaccine supply expands, the CECC said it planned to adapt its measures to changing circumstances. Based on information from the World Health Organization, Taiwanese experts have advised there should be at least eight weeks between the two inoculation rounds, while 10 to 12 weeks would be even more effective.

The CECC said people who received a vaccine should stay at the site for 15 to 30 minutes in order to observe any allergic reactions. If within 28 days after being inoculated and people have serious side effects lasting more than 24 hours they should seek medical aid, the CECC added.