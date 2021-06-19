Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 127 new local COVID-19 infections Saturday (June 19), the lowest number since May 14, though there were still 20 deaths, with one imported case.

On May 15, the number of new cases suddenly ballooned to 180, moving first from Taipei City to New Taipei City, and later the whole country. As a result there was a Level 3 alert issued nationwide, which has since been extended until June 28.

The measures include a ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people and indoor gatherings of more than five. Also, there is compulsory mask wearing outside the home.

Saturday marked the seventh day running that the number of new cases stayed below 200, a trend which started with the previous weekend's Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

New Taipei City recorded the highest number of new domestic infections for any locality, 81 overall, while Taipei City confirmed 30 cases and Taoyuan City eight. Miaoli County did not record any new coronavirus cases Saturday, despite earlier outbreaks at electronics companies.

Of the 127 new cases, 60 were men and 67 were women, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The youngest new case was less than five years of age, the oldest in their 90s.

The 20 deceased were 10 men and 10 women ranging in age from 50 to 99. All of them had started showing symptoms between May 13 and June 12, and died between June 10 and June 16.

The only new imported case was a Taiwanese male teenager who had tested positive in India on May 25. He returned to Taiwan on June 5 but only tested positive again at the end of his quarantine period. No contacts were listed, the CECC said.

Of the 12,385 cases confirmed between May 11 and June 17, a total of 7,189 had been released from medical care, or 58 percent. Taiwan’s total number of 13,896 coronavirus cases includes 12,680 domestic cases, 1,163 imported ones, and 538 deaths.

A total of 36 cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were still under investigation. A total of 98 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.