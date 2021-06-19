Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Damir Kreilach scores 2 goals to help RSL beat Vancouver 3-1

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 12:18
Damir Kreilach scores 2 goals to help RSL beat Vancouver 3-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Erik Holt and Damir Kreilach each scored on headers in second-half stoppage time and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Friday night.

Salt Lake (3-1-3) extended its unbeaten streak to four — with three draws. Vancouver (2-5-1) lost for the fourth straight time.

Kreilach opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a shot from outside the 18-yard box. Holt put RSL ahead 2-1 in the 92nd minute by heading home Aaron Herrera's long throw in, and Kreilach capped it three minutes later.

Kreilach has scored five times this season, with a goal or an assist in five of seven games.

Brian White, in his first game with Vancouver, tied it at 1 in the 54th by tapping home Javain Brown's pass across the goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-19 13:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs