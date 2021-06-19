Alexa
A glance at the second round of the US Open

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 11:14
SAN DIEGO (AP) — LEADING: Russell Henley and 48-year-old Richard Brand, both at 5 under 137.

JUST BEHIND: Louis Oosthuizen and Matthew Wolff, a shot back at 138. Bubba Watson and Jon Rahm were at 3-under 139.

LEAVING: Webb Simpson missed the cut, ending his streak of 16 consecutive majors making the cut. Louis Oosthuizen now owns the longest active streak at 14 in a row.

AMATEUR HOUR: An amateur failed to make the cut in the U.S. Open for the first time since 2007.

PHIL SIGHTING: Phil Mickelson was seven shots back after shooting a 2-under 69. Mickelson is trying to win the Open for the first time at the age of 51, a month after taking the PGA Championship.

BIG BRYSON: Bryson DeChambeau shot a 2-under 69 and was at 142, five shots back.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Richard Bland, Bubba Watson and Mackenzie Hughes each shot 67.

NOTABLE: Max Homa, Matt Kuchar and Zach Johnson have missed the cut in all three majors this year.

QUOTABLE: “I know that I didn’t make a run today, but I’m playing well enough to make a run on the weekend.” — Phil Mickelson.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT (NBC).

Updated : 2021-06-19 13:04 GMT+08:00

