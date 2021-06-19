Chinese navy ships lurk near Taiwan's waters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three navy ships from China’s Eastern Theater Command passed through waters near Taiwan's eastern maritime border on Friday (June 18).

At approximately 2 a.m. Friday, a People’s Liberation Army Navy destroyer, frigate, and supply ship were detected 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) northeast of Taiwan’s Green Island, sailing from south to north. The Taiwan Navy maintained surveillance of the enemy ships until they left the area at about 6 p.m., CNA reported.

Reserve Navy Colonel Wang Zhi-peng (王志鵬) said that though the three Chinese navy ships sailed near Taiwan, he believes they were carrying out a standard, long-distance navigation exercise. If it was a military or a live-fire drill, China would have made an announcement beforehand.

The naval maneuver comes just three days after China sent a record 28 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. In response, Taiwan dispatched planes, deployed air defense missile systems, and issued radio warnings.