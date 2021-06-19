Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese navy ships lurk near Taiwan's waters

Chinese destroyer, frigate, supply ship detected 80 nautical miles from Taiwan's Green Island

  542
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/19 11:40
Chinese type 054A frigate (U.S. Navy photo)

Chinese type 054A frigate (U.S. Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three navy ships from China’s Eastern Theater Command passed through waters near Taiwan's eastern maritime border on Friday (June 18).

At approximately 2 a.m. Friday, a People’s Liberation Army Navy destroyer, frigate, and supply ship were detected 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) northeast of Taiwan’s Green Island, sailing from south to north. The Taiwan Navy maintained surveillance of the enemy ships until they left the area at about 6 p.m., CNA reported.

Reserve Navy Colonel Wang Zhi-peng (王志鵬) said that though the three Chinese navy ships sailed near Taiwan, he believes they were carrying out a standard, long-distance navigation exercise. If it was a military or a live-fire drill, China would have made an announcement beforehand.

The naval maneuver comes just three days after China sent a record 28 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. In response, Taiwan dispatched planes, deployed air defense missile systems, and issued radio warnings.
Taiwan Navy
Chinese navy ships
PLAN
China Eastern Theater Command
Taiwan maritime border

RELATED ARTICLES

Pentagon mulls dedicated naval task force to check China: Report
Pentagon mulls dedicated naval task force to check China: Report
2021/06/16 21:08
G7 to counter China’s belt and road with infrastructure project - senior US official
G7 to counter China’s belt and road with infrastructure project - senior US official
2021/06/12 20:00
Taiwan Navy conducts new air defense missile, radar system trials
Taiwan Navy conducts new air defense missile, radar system trials
2021/06/08 15:34
Taiwan Navy to deploy new air defense missile system in August
Taiwan Navy to deploy new air defense missile system in August
2021/05/27 15:23
Taiwan Navy showcases upgraded cannons in live-fire drills
Taiwan Navy showcases upgraded cannons in live-fire drills
2021/05/27 13:14

Updated : 2021-06-19 14:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill