Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwanese urged to check COVID rules before heading to EU

Advisory comes after EU approves Taiwanese for non-essential travel

  158
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/19 10:16
EU flag (Getty Images)

EU flag (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday (June 18) reminded Taiwanese heading to Europe to familiarize themselves with their destination country’s entry and quarantine regulations beforehand.

The advisory comes after the EU decided to add Taiwan to a list of nations approved for non-essential travel within the union and Schengen area, according to a MOFA press release. Countries on the list must meet certain criteria including logging less than 75 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over 14 days and having a sample rate of less than 4 percent within seven days.

Taiwan’s inclusion on the list demonstrates the EU’s confidence in Taipei’s ability in handling the pandemic and affirms the East Asian nation’s pandemic prevention success, MOFA said.

The ministry pointed out the non-essential travel list is not legally binding and that each EU member state is still in charge of its own border control and quarantine measures as well as COVID testing policy.

Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel are among the other countries added to the list.
Taiwan
EU
Schengen area
non-essential travel
travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan adds COVID therapies to cut severe illness, death rates
Taiwan adds COVID therapies to cut severe illness, death rates
2021/06/18 16:29
Taiwan bolsters defense with enhanced rocket launchers
Taiwan bolsters defense with enhanced rocket launchers
2021/06/18 16:20
Government lets Taiwan's TSMC and Foxconn founder buy BioNTech vaccine
Government lets Taiwan's TSMC and Foxconn founder buy BioNTech vaccine
2021/06/18 14:52
US should give vaccines to Taiwan and counter Chinese aggression
US should give vaccines to Taiwan and counter Chinese aggression
2021/06/18 14:51
MP introduces Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act
MP introduces Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act
2021/06/18 12:31

Updated : 2021-06-19 11:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs