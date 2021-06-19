Taiwanese urged to check COVID rules before heading to EU

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday (June 18) reminded Taiwanese heading to Europe to familiarize themselves with their destination country’s entry and quarantine regulations beforehand.

The advisory comes after the EU decided to add Taiwan to a list of nations approved for non-essential travel within the union and Schengen area, according to a MOFA press release. Countries on the list must meet certain criteria including logging less than 75 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over 14 days and having a sample rate of less than 4 percent within seven days.

Taiwan’s inclusion on the list demonstrates the EU’s confidence in Taipei’s ability in handling the pandemic and affirms the East Asian nation’s pandemic prevention success, MOFA said.

The ministry pointed out the non-essential travel list is not legally binding and that each EU member state is still in charge of its own border control and quarantine measures as well as COVID testing policy.

Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel are among the other countries added to the list.