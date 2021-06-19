Bus runs off road, killing 27 mineworkers in Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A bus carrying mineworkers ran off a road in the Peru on Friday, leaving at least 27 people dead, according to local officials and the mining company.

Fire Department Lt. Hugo Meza said the accident in the province of Lucanas left dead and injured passengers scattered along the hillside. At least 13 workers were injured.

We are all devastated by this news and we have already started a thorough investigation," said Ignacio Bustamante, chief executive officer of London-based Hochschild Mining. "However, our immediate priorities are to support those involved in the accident and their families and to work together with the relevant authorities.”

Police said they did not immediately know why the accident occurred.

Those aboard the bus were heading from the Pallancata gold and silver mine to the city of Arequipa.