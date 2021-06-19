Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brazil pandemic probe places current, ex-officials "under investigation"

By REUTERS
2021/06/19 08:52
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (AP photo)

A pandemic inquiry by the Brazilian Senate has placed Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello and ex-Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo "under investigation", senator Renan Calheiros, the sponsor of this investigation, said in a press conference on Friday.

Brazilian senators are conducting an inquiry into President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and whether he deliberately delayed securing timely supplies of vaccines. Nearly 500,000 people have died from COVID-19 here.
Brazil
Brazilian senators
Jair Bolsonaro
COVID-19
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan legislators approve new COVID relief package
Taiwan legislators approve new COVID relief package
2021/06/18 20:26
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
2021/06/18 19:30
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses
2021/06/18 19:02
Taiwan continues to accept COVID relief loan applications
Taiwan continues to accept COVID relief loan applications
2021/06/18 17:39
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea
2021/06/18 17:16

Updated : 2021-06-19 10:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs