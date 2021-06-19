Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jaguars sign WR Laquon Treadwell following minicamp tryout

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 05:40
Jaguars sign WR Laquon Treadwell following minicamp tryout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed receiver Laquon Treadwell on Friday, adding the 2016 first-round draft pick following a minicamp tryout.

Treadwell was the 23rd overall pick that year by Minnesota, but the former Mississippi standout did little in four years with the Vikings.

He caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns with Minnesota. He played five games for Atlanta last season.

Treadwell impressed Jaguars coach Urban Meyer quickly, with Meyer calling him “a big body that can run and great hands.”

To make room for Treadwell on its 90-man roster, Jacksonville waived receiver Jon’Vea Johnson.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-06-19 07:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs