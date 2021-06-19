Alexa
3 indicted in drug plot that included mail carrier abduction

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 04:21
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three men authorities say participated in a plot in which drugs were sent through the U.S. Postal Service from Puerto Rico to Rhode Island — and which included the alleged kidnapping of a mail carrier — have been indicted, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Edgar Medina, 37, of Johnston, Andres Garay, 34, and Ronald Hall, 38, both of Providence, were indicted by a grand jury on cocaine possession charges, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island.

Emails seeking comment were left with attorneys for all three defendants.

A postal service employee was abducted in Pawtucket on June 1 and driven by two masked men to his home where he was asked to supply the contents of an empty package the kidnappers said the mail carrier delivered to a city home in late May, prosecutors said.

When the abductors learned the postal employee did not have a key to enter his locked home, he was returned unharmed to his postal truck, prosecutors said.

Based on witness statements and video surveillance, investigators identified the vehicle allegedly used in the kidnapping as belonging to Medina, prosecutors said.

As the investigation continued, U.S. Postal Service inspectors intercepted three additional packages that a drug-sniffing dog indicated contained narcotics, authorities said. When they were opened with court authority, investigators found three kilograms of cocaine.

Authorities arranged for the controlled delivery of the packages on June 8 , when all three defendants were arrested.

It is unclear when they will be arraigned.

Updated : 2021-06-19 05:31 GMT+08:00

