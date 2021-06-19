Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man charged with killing security officer at basketball game

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 03:58
Man charged with killing security officer at basketball game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man has been charged with killing an off-duty university police officer outside a high school basketball game where he’d shown up without a mask.

John Shallerhorn, 35, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the Feb. 26 death of Martinus Mitchum, the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office said in a news release emailed late Thursday.

Shallerhorn threw down his gun and surrendered immediately after the shooting outside the George Washington Carver High School gymnasium, police have said.

The indictment also charged Shallerhorn with armed robbery using a firearm. Police have said jewelry taken during a holdup nearby was found on him.

Martinus, a Tulane University police officer and a reserve officer for a city court, was working as security during the evening basketball game, police have said.

Shallerhorn had struck a school ticket-taker in the face after being told he couldn't enter, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said March 1.

Police reports state that he was being turned away because he wasn't wearing a face mask, Thursday's news release said. News agencies reported that, earlier Feb. 26, police were called to get him out of a casino because he wasn't wearing a mask.

Attorneys Mariah Holder of the parish public defender's office and William Boggs of the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center were building an insanity defense during a March 20 hearing, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Boggs did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Updated : 2021-06-19 05:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs