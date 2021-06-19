Alexa
Judge: No bail for man accused of road rage murder of boy

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 03:18
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man charged with the murder of a 6-year-old boy in a road rage incident was ordered held without bail Friday.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin told attorneys that in addition to the murder charge he was alarmed by an allegation that Marcus Eriz, 24, also brandished a weapon in a second incident.

“It seems to me that Mr. Eriz is a complete danger to the community,” Yellin said.

Eriz and his girlfriend entered not-guilty pleas through their attorneys.

The girlfriend, 23-year-old Wynne Lee, is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The defense asked that her bail be set at $50,000 while the prosecution insisted on $500,000. The judge deferred pending an evaluation of Lee.

Aiden Leos, 6, was shot to death May 21 while riding in his mother's car on a freeway.

Authorities have said the mother was cut off by another car, prompting her to make a hand gesture. Authorities allege that Eriz, riding in a car driven by Lee, pulled out a gun and shot at the woman's vehicle, killing the boy.

The killing sparked outrage and led hundreds of people to call in tips.

Authorities arrested the couple more than two weeks later outside their Costa Mesa apartment.

Updated : 2021-06-19 05:29 GMT+08:00

