BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2372 Down 9
Jul 2302 Down 9
Sep 2421 Down 9
Sep 2386 2404 2364 2372 Down 9
Dec 2434 2450 2414 2421 Down 9
Mar 2454 2465 2433 2441 Down 4
May 2468 2471 2443 2451 Down 1
Jul 2473 2475 2450 2457 Up 2
Sep 2464 2476 2450 2458 Up 3
Dec 2469 2471 2445 2453 Up 2
Mar 2448 2448 2437 2446 unch
May 2450 Down 2

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
