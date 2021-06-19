BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2372 Down 9 Jul 2302 Down 9 Sep 2421 Down 9 Sep 2386 2404 2364 2372 Down 9 Dec 2434 2450 2414 2421 Down 9 Mar 2454 2465 2433 2441 Down 4 May 2468 2471 2443 2451 Down 1 Jul 2473 2475 2450 2457 Up 2 Sep 2464 2476 2450 2458 Up 3 Dec 2469 2471 2445 2453 Up 2 Mar 2448 2448 2437 2446 unch May 2450 Down 2