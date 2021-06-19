Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ski mountaineering set to join Olympics at 2026 Winter Games

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 02:12
Ski mountaineering set to join Olympics at 2026 Winter Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A new sport is set to be given an Olympic debut at the 2026 Winter Games.

Ski mountaineering has been proposed by the IOC executive board as the eighth sport on the 2026 program in Milan-Cortina, the Olympic body said on Friday.

The sport involves skiing and hiking up and down mountain terrain. The plan is for five new medal events in sprint and individual races for men and women, and a mixed gender relay.

The same events were staged at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, where Italian athletes won three of the 15 medals.

“Ski mountaineering is a particularly popular sport in Italy, with deep historical and sporting roots across the alpine regions,” the IOC said in a statement

The proposal, first made by the Milan-Cortina organizing committee, will be voted on by around 100 International Olympic Committee members at their July 20-21 meeting ahead of the Tokyo Olympics opening, the IOC said.

Members typically rubber stamp proposals from the IOC board with little or no opposition.

The new sport should be added without increasing the number of athletes at the 2026 Olympics.

The IOC said 48 athlete places in ski mountaineering — 24 each for men and women — can “be found within the overall framework” of the overall quota of 2,900.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-19 03:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs