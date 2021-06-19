Alexa
FIFA punishes Mexico yet again for anti-gay chant by fans

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 01:21
ZURICH (AP) — Mexico’s soccer team will play two home games in empty stadiums as part of a FIFA punishment on Friday for fans chanting anti-gay slurs at an Olympic qualifying tournament.

FIFA said the Mexican Football Association must also pay a 60,000 Swiss francs ($65,000) fine.

Mexican fans persist in aiming the chant at opposing teams’ goalkeepers despite regular FIFA fines and efforts by the FA to curb the insults.

The latest incidents were during games against the United States and Dominican Republic in March at the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics that Mexico hosted in Guadalajara.

Mexico’s next two official home games are World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica in September and Canada in October.

FIFA said its disciplinary committee also opened a case against Mexico for the same chants at a friendly against Iceland last month in Arlington, Texas.

