Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WTA Birmingham quarterfinals washed out

By Associated Press
2021/06/18 23:43
WTA Birmingham quarterfinals washed out

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — The four quarterfinals at the Birmingham grass-court tournament were canceled due to rain on Friday.

Two Czech players are scheduled to compete, with eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova facing CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States, and Tereza Martincova taking on fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Second-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia faces Anastasia Potapova of Russia, and third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia is up against local favorite Heather Watson.

Vandeweghe, a former top 10 player, reached two Grand Slam semifinals in 2017 and twice has been a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon. She earned her first tour-level, main-draw victory in nearly two years on Monday by beating Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-19 00:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs