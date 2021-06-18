NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|3
|0
|2
|11
|7
|4
|Portland
|3
|2
|0
|9
|11
|4
|Washington
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|5
|Gotham FC
|2
|1
|1
|7
|2
|1
|Houston
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|6
|Chicago
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|7
|North Carolina
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Reign FC
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Louisville
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|8
|Kansas City
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Reign FC at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Portland, 4 p.m.
Gotham FC at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Orlando at Kansas City, 2 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Gotham FC at Reign FC, 2 p.m.
Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.