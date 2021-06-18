All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|19-14
|24-13
|Boston
|42
|27
|.609
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|20-17
|22-10
|New York
|36
|32
|.529
|6
|4
|5-5
|W-3
|17-16
|19-16
|Toronto
|33
|34
|.493
|8½
|6½
|3-7
|L-4
|13-16
|20-18
|Baltimore
|22
|46
|.324
|20
|18
|2-8
|L-8
|11-21
|11-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|43
|26
|.623
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|27-12
|16-14
|Cleveland
|38
|28
|.576
|3½
|1
|7-3
|W-4
|20-13
|18-15
|Kansas City
|30
|37
|.448
|12
|9½
|1-9
|L-6
|16-18
|14-19
|Detroit
|29
|40
|.420
|14
|11½
|5-5
|L-1
|15-19
|14-21
|Minnesota
|27
|41
|.397
|15½
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|14-21
|13-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|25-18
|18-9
|Houston
|40
|28
|.588
|2
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|23-13
|17-15
|Seattle
|35
|36
|.493
|8½
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|20-15
|15-21
|Los Angeles
|34
|35
|.493
|8½
|6½
|7-3
|W-1
|19-16
|15-19
|Texas
|25
|43
|.368
|17
|15
|3-7
|L-3
|15-16
|10-27
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|35
|26
|.574
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|20-7
|15-19
|Philadelphia
|33
|33
|.500
|4½
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|21-12
|12-21
|Atlanta
|31
|35
|.470
|6½
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|18-19
|13-16
|Washington
|30
|35
|.462
|7
|6
|6-4
|W-4
|18-17
|12-18
|Miami
|29
|39
|.426
|9½
|8½
|4-6
|L-4
|16-14
|13-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|39
|30
|.565
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|24-10
|15-20
|Milwaukee
|38
|31
|.551
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|20-18
|18-13
|Cincinnati
|35
|32
|.522
|3
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|16-16
|19-16
|St. Louis
|35
|34
|.507
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|19-15
|16-19
|Pittsburgh
|23
|44
|.343
|15
|14
|0-10
|L-10
|13-19
|10-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|44
|25
|.638
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|22-9
|22-16
|Los Angeles
|41
|27
|.603
|2½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|23-12
|18-15
|San Diego
|39
|32
|.549
|6
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|22-14
|17-18
|Colorado
|29
|41
|.414
|15½
|9½
|5-5
|W-4
|24-14
|5-27
|Arizona
|20
|50
|.286
|24½
|18½
|0-10
|L-14
|11-19
|9-31
___
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 4
Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 5
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-6), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 4-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-0), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 6-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
San Francisco 10, Arizona 3
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (López 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-7), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-1) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5) at Atlanta (Smyly 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 6-5), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-0) at Arizona (Peacock 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.