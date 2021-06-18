Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/18 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 43 27 .614 _
Boston 42 27 .609 ½
New York 36 32 .529 6
Toronto 33 34 .493
Baltimore 22 46 .324 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 26 .623 _
Cleveland 38 28 .576
Kansas City 30 37 .448 12
Detroit 29 40 .420 14
Minnesota 27 41 .397 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 43 27 .614 _
Houston 40 28 .588 2
Seattle 35 36 .493
Los Angeles 34 35 .493
Texas 25 43 .368 17

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 4

Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 5

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-6), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 4-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-0), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 6-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-18 23:24 GMT+08:00

