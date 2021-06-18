American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|Boston
|42
|27
|.609
|½
|New York
|36
|32
|.529
|6
|Toronto
|33
|34
|.493
|8½
|Baltimore
|22
|46
|.324
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|26
|.623
|_
|Cleveland
|38
|28
|.576
|3½
|Kansas City
|30
|37
|.448
|12
|Detroit
|29
|40
|.420
|14
|Minnesota
|27
|41
|.397
|15½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|Houston
|40
|28
|.588
|2
|Seattle
|35
|36
|.493
|8½
|Los Angeles
|34
|35
|.493
|8½
|Texas
|25
|43
|.368
|17
___
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 4
Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 5
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-6), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 4-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-0), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 6-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.