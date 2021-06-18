WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|New York
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Indiana
|1
|13
|.071
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Las Vegas
|10
|3
|.769
|1½
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|5½
|Phoenix
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|Dallas
|5
|7
|.417
|6
Seattle 79, Indiana 69
Washington 96, Atlanta 93
Chicago 81, Connecticut 75
Minnesota 85, Dallas 73
Las Vegas 103, New York 76
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled.