WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/18 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 4 .667
New York 6 6 .500 2
Chicago 6 7 .462
Washington 5 6 .455
Atlanta 5 7 .417 3
Indiana 1 13 .071 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 2 .857
Las Vegas 10 3 .769
Los Angeles 5 5 .500 5
Minnesota 5 6 .455
Phoenix 5 7 .417 6
Dallas 5 7 .417 6

___

Thursday's Games

Seattle 79, Indiana 69

Washington 96, Atlanta 93

Chicago 81, Connecticut 75

Minnesota 85, Dallas 73

Las Vegas 103, New York 76

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

