Hong Kong: Apple Daily executives charged under security law

Hong Kong police charged the editor-in-chief and chief executive at the pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily Friday with "collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security."

Editor-in-chief Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung were among five senior executives arrested during a raid Thursday, which saw 500 police officers swarm the newsroom, carting off computers and notepads.

Apple Daily identified the two men after Hong Kong police first said two males would be brought to West Kowloon Magistrates' Court to face charges on Saturday.

Why was Apple Daily targeted?

Senior Hong Kong police superintendent Steve Li cited 30 articles Apple Daily published that called for international sanctions against China and Hong Kong in response to the Beijing-backed erosion of civil liberties in the semi-autonomous city.

Li claimed the articles provided evidence of a "conspiracy" to undermine China's national security.

Although authorities claim the national security law is not supposed to be applied retroactively, some of the articles were published before the law was enacted last June.

Li also warned against sharing the Apple Daily articles that are now deemed illegal, but did not specify which exactly.

Analysts and media industry figures in Hong Kong have said that the latest action by pro-Beijing authorities is a watershed moment in Hong Kong, as the security law is now being used to pressure critical journalism.

Apple Daily remains defiant

Apple Daily responded to the charges Friday by increasing the number of copies it printed to 500,000, and many Hong Kong residents showed support for the publication by purchasing copies of the publication in defiance of Beijing.

Friday's edition shows the five editors being led away in handcuffs.

Resident Lisa Cheung, who bought a copy, told the Associated Press, "When the law cannot protect Hong Kong people anymore, we are only left to do what we can."

Arrested CEO Cheung Kim-hung is quoted in Friday's edition, saying: "Hang in there, everyone."

