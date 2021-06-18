Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany

BioNTech doses should come in original packaging straight from Europe

  285
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/18 19:30
President Tsai Ing-wen (left) met with Foxconn founder Terry Gou (center) and TSMC Chairman Mark Liu Friday 

President Tsai Ing-wen (left) met with Foxconn founder Terry Gou (center) and TSMC Chairman Mark Liu Friday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) agreed that BioNTech vaccine doses should be flown in their original packaging directly to Taiwan as soon as possible, during a two-hour meeting Friday (June 18) afternoon,

Gou had taken the initiative to import 5 million doses of the German-made vaccine, but BioNTech’s insistence on dealing only with governments and a claim by China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical that it held sole distribution rights for Taiwan threatened to derail his plan. TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, had announced it wanted to import 5 million vaccine doses.

At a meeting requested by Gou, the president said she fully supported the bid for the vaccines and had told her administration to offer its full support, CNA reported. During the encounter, all parties agreed they wanted the delivery to take place as soon as possible, with the vaccine shots manufactured in the country of origin, packaged there, and flown straight to Taiwan for use in the government’s inoculation drive.

With the assistance of the German government, Taiwan will continue to purchase vaccines this year and after, Presidential Spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said at a news conference following the meeting.

The president’s talks with the two business leaders followed days of back-and-forth messages, often on Facebook, with Gou urging the government on, and the president rejecting allegations that it was not being active enough. During the June 12-14 Dragon Boat Festival holiday, Cabinet members and top officials talked to Gou to help with his efforts, Tsai said.
BioNTech
BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
imported vaccines
Tsai Ing-wen
Terry Gou
Mark Liu
TSMC
Germany

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese celebrity receives phone call from president after helping medical workers
Taiwanese celebrity receives phone call from president after helping medical workers
2021/06/17 17:27
Taiwan's president defends private attempts to import COVID vaccines
Taiwan's president defends private attempts to import COVID vaccines
2021/06/17 15:50
Taiwan chip materials suppliers optimistic about Q3 sales
Taiwan chip materials suppliers optimistic about Q3 sales
2021/06/16 15:10
Taiwan tycoon’s plan to import COVID-19 vaccine doses from Germany advances
Taiwan tycoon’s plan to import COVID-19 vaccine doses from Germany advances
2021/06/15 16:04
Foxconn tycoon insists his employees get BioNTech COVID shots first
Foxconn tycoon insists his employees get BioNTech COVID shots first
2021/06/15 13:02

Updated : 2021-06-18 20:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report