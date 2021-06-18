Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Non-dining businesses will be the first to see COVID-19 restrictions relaxed in Taipei as the country approaches the putative end of the Level 3 alert on June 28.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in a regular COVID briefing on Friday (June 18) that if the current COVID curbs were to be lifted as planned, businesses that do not provide dining services are likely to be allowed to open up first.

Ko elaborated that places where customers can keep their masks on, including museums and cinemas, can expect to resume operations before others do. However, Ko admitted whether to scale down restrictions for the whole country or specific regions could be a knotty issue, involving many factors.

Taiwan has seen daily cases decrease to less than 200 for the past week, indicating a trend that offers reasons for optimism since the outbreak in May. Nevertheless, health officials have urged caution as the country picks up the pace of nationwide inoculation.

A hotspot during the local outbreak, the capital of Taiwan will now focus on exterminating the virus by enforcing contact tracing for cases to identify hidden cases in communities. Ko announced Thursday (June 17) that those testing positive will be mandatorily placed in COVID-dedicated hotels to reduce household infections.