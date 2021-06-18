Alexa
Rain delays start of WTC final between India and New Zealand

By Associated Press
2021/06/18 17:22
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Persistent rain in Southampton delayed the start of the world test championship final between India and New Zealand on Friday.

There will be no play in the morning session with the toss delayed at least until lunch. The covers are on at the stadium in southern England with more rain expected during the day.

India has already named spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in a five-man bowling attack while the inclement weather might encourage New Zealand to go for an all-out seam attack.

Updated : 2021-06-18 18:48 GMT+08:00

