Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan continues to accept COVID relief loan applications

About 930,000 applications filed instead of expected 500,000

  165
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/18 17:39
The Ministry of Labor is still accepting applications for low-interest loans 

The Ministry of Labor is still accepting applications for low-interest loans  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Friday (June 18) denied reports that it had stopped accepting applications for COVID-19 relief loans after almost double the expected number of applications were made.

MOL had planned for 500,000 low-interest loans, but from the launch on June 15 until Thursday (June 17) evening, more than 930,000 applications streamed in, CNA reported. The review process was in two phases before an application could be approved, so it was not certain that all applications would make the grade, MOL emphasized.

Last year, an estimated 85 percent of applications were approved, but due to the large number this year, MOL said it would ask for a higher budget from the central government. At present, it is still accepting applications for low-interest loans and has not decided when the process should be halted, officials said.

Conditions for obtaining a loan include having earned less than NT$500,000 (US$18,000) in 2019 or 2020 and being a Taiwanese citizen who is at least 20 years of age. The maximum amount for the loan is NT$100,000, with interest of 1.845 percent, and an MOL subsidy available for the first year of interest.

An estimated 310,000 loan applications had been accepted by Friday noon, CNA reported. Participating financial institutions said they would abide by the MOL decision about whether or not to continue the project.
Ministry of Labor
MOL
low-interest loans
labor
relief measures
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

240,000 doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in Taiwan
240,000 doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in Taiwan
2021/06/18 11:19
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
2021/06/18 10:53
Global COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4 million
Global COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4 million
2021/06/18 10:06
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
2021/06/17 21:55
Taipei mayor thanks Prague for support amid COVID-19 spike
Taipei mayor thanks Prague for support amid COVID-19 spike
2021/06/17 18:58

Updated : 2021-06-18 20:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report