AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2021/06/18 16:41
Activists wearing giant heads of the G7 leaders tussle over a giant COVID-19 vaccine syringe during an action of NGO's on Swanpool Beach in Falmouth, ...
A man sits under an Argan tree as he waits to receive medical help outside a military field hospital set up by Moroccan and U.S doctors as part of a h...
A boy steps across a flooded area next to an informational mural with words in Swahili advising people to protect themselves from the coronavirus and ...
Poppy flowers grow in a meadow in front of the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Pro...
A man drives his motorcycle on a road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
French supporters cheer at a bar while watching the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany, on a television screen Tue...
US President Joe Biden walks with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, at the Royal Palace of Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Patri...
The Red Arrows fly over Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, during a military ceremony to mark the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, Saturday Jun...
Czech Republic's goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik dives to get the ball ahead of Scotland's Lyndon Dykes during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match...
Finland's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky watches the ball as Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk scores the opening goal of his team during the Euro 2020 soccer cha...
A security officer indicates to the media to step back as U.S. President Joe Biden, second from left, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, Ru...
First lady Jill Biden reacts as she and President Joe Biden meet veterans of the British Armed Forces before boarding Air Force One at Heathrow Airpor...
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at t...
People sunbathe by the Seine River bank, in Paris, France, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

LONDON (AP) — June 9 – June 16, 2021

A busy week in the region sees photos from the European soccer championships taking place across the continent, along with the Group of Seven summit meetings in Cornwall, England; President Joe Biden’s historic meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva; and Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday celebrations in Windsor Castle.

Here are the most striking images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa for the week.

The selection was curated by AP Photographer Emilio Morenatti in Barcelona, who just won a Pulitzer Prize for his own striking photographs of how Spain's elderly coped with the COVID-19 pandemic.

