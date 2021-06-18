Taiwan adds COVID therapies to cut severe illness, death rates

Medical workers transporting patient on stretcher outside Far Eastern Memorial Hospital. Medical workers transporting patient on stretcher outside Far Eastern Memorial Hospital. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has introduced a host of COVID-19 therapies that aim to reduce the possibility of patients developing a severe illness and to bring down COVID-related death rates.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Friday (June 18) a total of 1,000 doses of monoclonal antibody drugs have been put in place. The medications will be used for patients aged 65 and above, as well as those older than 55 and with chronic conditions, reported CNA.

Monoclonal antibody treatments can be given at an earlier stage of coronavirus infections, cutting the risk of hospitalization and death, according to Science Daily.

Meanwhile, humidified high flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy, and prone positioning ventilation therapy, will be included in government-sponsored therapies for COVID patients. This is to reduce the possibility of death in people suffering serious complications from the disease, per CECC.

In addition, the CECC has established a task force for treating severely ill COVID patients. Comprising 22 medical experts, the unit will provide consultations on ways to deal with such cases in daily videoconferences.

The CECC said on Thursday (June 17) that around 34.1 percent of patients aged 60 and above in Taiwan were deemed to be cases with serious illness. As of Friday, Taiwan has reported 13,771 cases and 518 deaths.