Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan adds COVID therapies to cut severe illness, death rates

Monoclonal antibody drugs, respiratory support put in place

  304
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/18 16:29
Medical workers transporting patient on stretcher outside Far Eastern Memorial Hospital.

Medical workers transporting patient on stretcher outside Far Eastern Memorial Hospital. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has introduced a host of COVID-19 therapies that aim to reduce the possibility of patients developing a severe illness and to bring down COVID-related death rates.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Friday (June 18) a total of 1,000 doses of monoclonal antibody drugs have been put in place. The medications will be used for patients aged 65 and above, as well as those older than 55 and with chronic conditions, reported CNA.

Monoclonal antibody treatments can be given at an earlier stage of coronavirus infections, cutting the risk of hospitalization and death, according to Science Daily.

Meanwhile, humidified high flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy, and prone positioning ventilation therapy, will be included in government-sponsored therapies for COVID patients. This is to reduce the possibility of death in people suffering serious complications from the disease, per CECC.

In addition, the CECC has established a task force for treating severely ill COVID patients. Comprising 22 medical experts, the unit will provide consultations on ways to deal with such cases in daily videoconferences.

The CECC said on Thursday (June 17) that around 34.1 percent of patients aged 60 and above in Taiwan were deemed to be cases with serious illness. As of Friday, Taiwan has reported 13,771 cases and 518 deaths.
CECC
COVID
COVID-19
therapies
monoclonal antibody
Taiwan
death rates

RELATED ARTICLES

AIT partners with Taiwan, Japan for IPR workshop
AIT partners with Taiwan, Japan for IPR workshop
2021/06/18 10:25
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/18 10:21
Global COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4 million
Global COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4 million
2021/06/18 10:06
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
2021/06/17 21:55
Taiwan to establish medical presence in Somaliland
Taiwan to establish medical presence in Somaliland
2021/06/17 21:25

Updated : 2021-06-18 18:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report