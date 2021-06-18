Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan bolsters defense with enhanced rocket launchers

New multiple launch rocket system able to hit targets 100 km away

  217
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/18 16:20
Thunderbolt-2000 multiple rocket launch system

Thunderbolt-2000 multiple rocket launch system (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has a new variant of its Thunderbolt-2000 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), which has a range of 100 kilometers.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) previously noted in a report that its MLRS will be enhanced to have long-range strike capabilities. It has since made a breakthrough in increasing the mobile rocket launcher’s range, Liberty Times quoted a military source as saying on Friday (June 18).

The MLRS now has a maximum range of more than 100 km and will likely be transferred to the Army for deployment once it passes tests, the source said. The MND has not said whether this latest MLRS has entered production or is still in the developmental phase.

The Thunderbolt-2000 is currently equipped with MK-15, MK-30, and MK-45 rockets that can hit targets between 15-45 km away.

Additionally, the MLRS vehicles deployed in Kinmen and Matsu have been sent back to Taiwan’s main island to carry out a live fire anti-beach landing exercise with other units. The outlying islands’ proximity to China prevents the military from conducting drills there.
Taiwan
MLRS
rocket launcher system
Kinmen
Matsu
MND
Thunderbolt-2000
military

RELATED ARTICLES

AIT partners with Taiwan, Japan for IPR workshop
AIT partners with Taiwan, Japan for IPR workshop
2021/06/18 10:25
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/18 10:21
Taiwan to establish medical presence in Somaliland
Taiwan to establish medical presence in Somaliland
2021/06/17 21:25
Taiwan's Penghu Defense Command conducts live-fire drills
Taiwan's Penghu Defense Command conducts live-fire drills
2021/06/17 19:18
Taiwan ranked 8th in IMD world competitiveness rankings 2021
Taiwan ranked 8th in IMD world competitiveness rankings 2021
2021/06/17 19:18

Updated : 2021-06-18 18:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report