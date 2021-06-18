AP Week in Pictures: North America

Women hold balloons spelling LOVE outside a benefit for the Oregon Ballet Theater in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, June 6, 2021. City officials insist Po... Women hold balloons spelling LOVE outside a benefit for the Oregon Ballet Theater in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, June 6, 2021. City officials insist Portland is resilient as they launch a revitalization plan — in the form of citywide cleanups of protest damage, aggressive encampment removals, increased homeless services and police reform — to repair its reputation. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., left, celebrates with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and members of the Congressional Black Caucus after... House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., left, celebrates with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and members of the Congressional Black Caucus after passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act that creates a new federal holiday to commemorate June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people after the Civil War, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 17, 2021. It's the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hikers pause to watch the sunset at Papago Park during a heatwave where temperatures reached 115-degrees Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo... Hikers pause to watch the sunset at Papago Park during a heatwave where temperatures reached 115-degrees Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Family members of Jerry Ramos become emotional when looking at a photo of him at the family home in Watsonville, Calif., Sunday, June 6, 2021. Ramos d... Family members of Jerry Ramos become emotional when looking at a photo of him at the family home in Watsonville, Calif., Sunday, June 6, 2021. Ramos died Feb. 15 at age 32, becoming not just one of the roughly 600,000 Americans who have now perished in the outbreak but another example of the virus's strikingly uneven and ever-shifting toll on the nation's racial and ethnic groups. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Rhode Island Army National Guard Sgt. Juan Gomez looks over the post inoculation waiting area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former Cit... Rhode Island Army National Guard Sgt. Juan Gomez looks over the post inoculation waiting area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former Citizens Bank headquarters in Cranston, R.I., Thursday, June 10, 2021. The U.S. is confronted with an ever-growing surplus of COVID-19 vaccines, looming expiration dates and stubbornly lagging demand at a time when the developing world is clamoring for doses to stem a rise in infections. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Fans reacts as Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, right, picks off Toronto Blue Jays' Reese McGuire at home plate during the second inning of a baseb... Fans reacts as Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, right, picks off Toronto Blue Jays' Reese McGuire at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

A Dogue de Bordeaux is presented to a judge in the working group category at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown... A Dogue de Bordeaux is presented to a judge in the working group category at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang arrives to an early voting site before casting his vote, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York. Candidates... New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang arrives to an early voting site before casting his vote, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York. Candidates in New York City's heavily contested Democratic mayoral primary urged people to go to the polls in the coming days as early voting kicked off Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Vegas Golden Knights players warm up before Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Thursday, ... Vegas Golden Knights players warm up before Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Travelers queue up in long lines to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport, Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021, in D... Travelers queue up in long lines to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport, Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Frank, a homeless man sits in his tent with a river view in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Until a year ago, the city was best known natio... Frank, a homeless man sits in his tent with a river view in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Until a year ago, the city was best known nationally for its ambrosial food scene, craft breweries and "Portlandia" hipsters. Now, months-long protests following the killing of George Floyd, a surge in deadly gun violence, and an increasingly visible homeless population have many questioning whether Oregon's largest city can recover. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

JUNE 11 - 17, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com