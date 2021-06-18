Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: North America

By The Associated Pres, Associated Press
2021/06/18 14:54
Frank, a homeless man sits in his tent with a river view in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Until a year ago, the city was best known natio...
Travelers queue up in long lines to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport, Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021, in D...
Vegas Golden Knights players warm up before Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Thursday, ...
New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang arrives to an early voting site before casting his vote, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York. Candidates...
A Dogue de Bordeaux is presented to a judge in the working group category at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown...
Fans reacts as Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, right, picks off Toronto Blue Jays' Reese McGuire at home plate during the second inning of a baseb...
Rhode Island Army National Guard Sgt. Juan Gomez looks over the post inoculation waiting area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former Cit...
Family members of Jerry Ramos become emotional when looking at a photo of him at the family home in Watsonville, Calif., Sunday, June 6, 2021. Ramos d...
Hikers pause to watch the sunset at Papago Park during a heatwave where temperatures reached 115-degrees Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo...
House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., left, celebrates with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and members of the Congressional Black Caucus after...
Women hold balloons spelling LOVE outside a benefit for the Oregon Ballet Theater in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, June 6, 2021. City officials insist Po...

Frank, a homeless man sits in his tent with a river view in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Until a year ago, the city was best known natio...

Travelers queue up in long lines to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport, Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021, in D...

Vegas Golden Knights players warm up before Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Thursday, ...

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang arrives to an early voting site before casting his vote, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York. Candidates...

A Dogue de Bordeaux is presented to a judge in the working group category at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown...

Fans reacts as Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, right, picks off Toronto Blue Jays' Reese McGuire at home plate during the second inning of a baseb...

Rhode Island Army National Guard Sgt. Juan Gomez looks over the post inoculation waiting area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former Cit...

Family members of Jerry Ramos become emotional when looking at a photo of him at the family home in Watsonville, Calif., Sunday, June 6, 2021. Ramos d...

Hikers pause to watch the sunset at Papago Park during a heatwave where temperatures reached 115-degrees Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo...

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., left, celebrates with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and members of the Congressional Black Caucus after...

Women hold balloons spelling LOVE outside a benefit for the Oregon Ballet Theater in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, June 6, 2021. City officials insist Po...

JUNE 11 - 17, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-06-18 17:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report