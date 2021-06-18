Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (June 18) reported 187 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth straight day that fewer than 200 cases were reported.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 188 new coronavirus cases, including one imported infection and 187 local ones. He also announced 21 deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 518.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 83 males and 104 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 29 to June 17. Of these cases, 76 were in New Taipei City, 71 in Taipei, 26 in Miaoli County, six in Taoyuan City, four in Keelung City, two in Taichung City, and one case each in Hualien County and Hsinchu County.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of the 40 cases outside Taipei and New Taipei City, 38 were from known sources and two were from unknown sources. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the 21 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday include 12 men and nine women between the ages of 50 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 6 to June 13.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 19 and June 15, while the dates of death ranged from June 10-16.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 12,210 cases announced between May 11 and June 16, 6,873 have been released from quarantine. This means the ratio of those released from quarantine has reached 56.3 percent of confirmed cases.

Imported cases

Friday's sole imported infection, case No. 13,801, is an Indian ship crew member in his 30s who came to Taiwan on March 5 for work and went to sea on April 3. When he returned to a port in Taiwan on June 16, he underwent a coronavirus test as he was preparing to leave the country and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 18.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,011,097 COVID-19 tests, with 993,010 coming back negative. Out of the 13,771 confirmed cases, 1,162 were imported, 12,556 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 95 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 518 individuals have succumbed to the disease, of whom 511 were local cases.

Of the local deaths, 255 were in New Taipei City, 206 in Taipei City, 17 in Keelung City, 14 in Taoyuan City, eight in Changhua County, four in Taichung City, two each in Yilan County and Hsinchu County, and one each in Taitung County, Yulin County, and Kaohsiung City.