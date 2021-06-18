Taiwan’s TSMC tight-lipped about Japan plant for Sony, Toyota and Mitsubishi

TSMC is not commenting on rumors about plans with Sony, Toyota and Mitsubishi Electric (Facebook, MyTSMC photo) TSMC is not commenting on rumors about plans with Sony, Toyota and Mitsubishi Electric (Facebook, MyTSMC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said Friday (June 18) it would not comment on media reports that it was working with Sony, Toyota, and Mitsubishi Electric to build a factory in Japan.

If the project rumored to be centered on the city of Kumamoto in south Japan did come about, it would form a break with tradition for the Taiwan company as it rarely forms joint ventures, the Liberty Times reported. According to reports, TSMC would hold a 50 percent stake in the NT$400 billion (US$14.34 billion) project.

However, responding to reporters’ questions about the Japan deal, TSMC said it would not comment. Instead, the world’s largest contract chipmaker emphasized another project in Japan for a research center focusing on 3D integrated circuits.

The company said the project would be completed by the end of the year, CNA reported. TSMC said it had chosen the city of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture for the center and was already recruiting staff for the subsidiary it would own 100 percent.