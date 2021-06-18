Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/18 12:02
Signs promoting cheese, eggs and mortadella are displayed in a market in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A ring-tailed lemur peeks out from the front tire of a truck inside the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The largest private zoo i...
Dr. Elena Candia, third from left, and nurse Felix Soto, right, treat a patient in the ICU of the COVID-19 area of the General Hospital in Luque, Para...
A body is cremated at the Cementerio del Norte amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, June 11, 2021.(AP Photo/Matilde Camp...
Presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, wearing a hat, walks to the room where he will give a press conference at his campaign headquarters in Lima, Pe...
Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Venezuela on a penalty kick during a Copa America soccer match at the National Stadi...
Workers caravan as part of a 24-hour strike against hunger and inequality in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodoni...
Boats park as people swim off the key 360 of Morrocoy National Park, Falcon state, Venezuela, Sunday, June 13, 2021. "Full Day" packaged trips include...
Indigenous people march to the entrance of the Chamber of Deputies to protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's proposals to allow mining o...
Ambulance worker Claudio Donato tries to convince a COVID-19 patient to leave home for the hospital as he experiences breathing problems and lack of o...

June 11 – 17, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Senior Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City..

Updated : 2021-06-18 14:11 GMT+08:00

