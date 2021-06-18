AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, wearing a hat, walks to the room where he will give a press conference at his campaign headquarters in Lima, Pe... Presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, wearing a hat, walks to the room where he will give a press conference at his campaign headquarters in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. More than one week after the presidential runoff election between Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, electoral authorities say they are scrutinizing a small number of ballots amid unproven fraud claims by Fujimori. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)