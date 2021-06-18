Alexa
Aces score 33 second-quarter points to ease past Liberty

By Associated Press
2021/06/18 12:15
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 18 points with seven assists, A’ja Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 103-76 on Thursday night.

Liz Cambage added 13 points and nine boards, and Chelsea Gray had 15 points with six assists for Las Vegas (10-3), which routed New York for a second straight game. Riquna Williams scored 11 and Ji-Su Park had three of Las Vegas' 10 blocked shots.

Las Vegas scored 33 points in second quarter to help build a 55-34 halftime lead. Betnijah Laney, Reshanda Gray and Michaela Onyenwere combined to score 32 of New York’s 34 first-half points and the rest of the Liberty were 1 for 19 from the field.

Laney scored 20 points for New York (6-6). Gray had 17 points and Rebecca Allen added 14. Sabrina Ionescu, who played for the first time since June 5 due to an ankle injury, had one point, four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of play.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-18 14:11 GMT+08:00

