MP introduces Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Canadian MP Michael Cooper on Thursday (June 17) introduced the Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act in the House of Commons.

Cooper said there has been no formal relationship between Canada and Taiwan since 1970, which complicates interactions between the two countries. He said the Canada-Taiwan Relations Act will establish an "orderly mechanism" to conduct relations between the two countries.

He described the act as a framework to strengthen ties, including economic, cultural, and legal matters. The MP then pointed out that Taiwan is one of Canada's largest trading partners, a vibrant democracy, and one of the top 20 economies in the world.

He added, "It is time that Canada's relations with Taiwan reflect the reality that Taiwan is today." Loud applause could be clearly heard following Cooper's speech.

Key aspects of the bill proposed by Cooper include supporting Taiwan's participation in multilateral international organizations, exempting the Taiwan president or senior officials from the requirement to obtain a visa to visit Canada, and allowing Taiwan's de facto embassy in Canada to be called the "Taiwan Representative Office."

The act stresses that relations with Taiwan will be conducted on the basis that peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region are "in the political, security and economic interests of Canada, and are matters of international concern."

The bill states that any efforts to determine Taiwan's future through non-peaceful means or boycotts or embargoes will be considered a threat to the peace and security of the Asia-Pacific region and is "of grave concern to Canada."

There is also a section on intergovernmental agreements that enables Canada and Taiwan to sign mutual agreements. In such a case, Canadian laws governing international agreements will be applicable.