Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

MP introduces Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act

Act is intended to establish "orderly mechanism" for relations between two nations

  239
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/18 12:31
Canadian MP Michael Cooper. (Facebook, Michael Cooper screenshot)

Canadian MP Michael Cooper. (Facebook, Michael Cooper screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Canadian MP Michael Cooper on Thursday (June 17) introduced the Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act in the House of Commons.

Cooper said there has been no formal relationship between Canada and Taiwan since 1970, which complicates interactions between the two countries. He said the Canada-Taiwan Relations Act will establish an "orderly mechanism" to conduct relations between the two countries.

He described the act as a framework to strengthen ties, including economic, cultural, and legal matters. The MP then pointed out that Taiwan is one of Canada's largest trading partners, a vibrant democracy, and one of the top 20 economies in the world.

He added, "It is time that Canada's relations with Taiwan reflect the reality that Taiwan is today." Loud applause could be clearly heard following Cooper's speech.

Key aspects of the bill proposed by Cooper include supporting Taiwan's participation in multilateral international organizations, exempting the Taiwan president or senior officials from the requirement to obtain a visa to visit Canada, and allowing Taiwan's de facto embassy in Canada to be called the "Taiwan Representative Office."

The act stresses that relations with Taiwan will be conducted on the basis that peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region are "in the political, security and economic interests of Canada, and are matters of international concern."

The bill states that any efforts to determine Taiwan's future through non-peaceful means or boycotts or embargoes will be considered a threat to the peace and security of the Asia-Pacific region and is "of grave concern to Canada."

There is also a section on intergovernmental agreements that enables Canada and Taiwan to sign mutual agreements. In such a case, Canadian laws governing international agreements will be applicable.
Canada Taiwan relations
Taiwan Canada relations
Canada-Taiwan ties
Michael Cooper
Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president awarded John McCain Prize despite 'poking Chinese bear' fears
Taiwan president awarded John McCain Prize despite 'poking Chinese bear' fears
2021/05/04 12:09
Trudeau pushing HFX to drop Taiwan award to avoid angering China
Trudeau pushing HFX to drop Taiwan award to avoid angering China
2021/04/12 11:07
Canada's trade minister praises virtual meeting with Taiwan's economics minister
Canada's trade minister praises virtual meeting with Taiwan's economics minister
2021/03/12 13:55
Canadian magazine calls on Ottawa to increase support for Taiwan
Canadian magazine calls on Ottawa to increase support for Taiwan
2021/01/27 12:10
Canadian politicians voice support for closer ties with Taiwan
Canadian politicians voice support for closer ties with Taiwan
2020/10/20 15:34

Updated : 2021-06-18 14:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report