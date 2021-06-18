Alexa
240,000 doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in Taiwan today

CECC experts to discuss priority list for new batch of Moderna doses

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/18 11:19
Vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. 

Vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to receive nearly a quarter-million more doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday afternoon (June 18).

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), the 240,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan at 4 p.m. on Friday and the shots will be valid until Dec. 15 of this year. Taiwan has directly purchased 5.05 million doses of the vaccine from Moderna and the first batch of 150,000 arrived on May 28.

The CECC distributed 75,000 doses to be administered to front-line medical workers on June 9. Since the interval between the two Moderna doses is 28 days, the CECC had originally planned to reserve the remaining supply for the second dose.

However, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Wednesday (June 16) that the remaining 73,200 doses will be distributed to various locales starting on Friday for front-line medical workers and airline personnel.

In expediting the vaccination process, Chen indirectly suggested that more shipments of the Moderna shots would be arriving soon. At a press conference on Friday morning, Deputy CECC chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced that 240,000 more doses of the Moderna vaccine will be arriving by plane at 4 p.m. that afternoon.

Chen said that when this batch of jabs arrives in Taiwan, experts will discuss the appropriate arrangements to establish a list of priority recipients.
Updated : 2021-06-18 12:39 GMT+08:00

