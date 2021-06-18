Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

28 Taiwanese die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine over past 4 days

Elderly in 12 counties, cities die soon after dose of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

  2107
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/18 10:53
28 Taiwanese die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine over past 4 days

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over the past four days, 28 elderly people in eight cities and counties across Taiwan were reported to have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but whether there is a direct causal relationship between the vaccinations and the deaths has yet to be determined.

On Tuesday (June 15), Taiwan began inoculating its citizens with 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Japan on June 4. The first group prioritized to receive shots was people aged 85 and above.

However, in only four days, there have been more than two dozen cases of elderly vaccine recipients suddenly dying after receiving their first dose of the vaccine. As of 8 a.m. on Friday (June 18), there have 28 such cases reported, with Taichung City reported the most at six deaths, according to SET News.

When questioned about the apparent surge in deaths following inoculations at the Legislative Yuan on Thursday (June 17), Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that whether there is a direct causal relationship still remains to be investigated. He then emphasized that "the advantages outweigh the disadvantages" and called on the public to continue to get vaccinated.

As of Friday, health departments in 12 cities and counties have reported sudden deaths following AZ jabs, including three in Taipei City, five in New Taipei City, three in Taoyuan City, two in Hsinchu City, one in Hsinchu County, six in Taichung City, one in Changhua County, two in Yunlin County, one in Chiayi City, one in Tainan City, one in Kaohsiung City, and two in Pingtung County.

The ages of the 28 recipients who were reported dead ranged between 60 and 97. Of these recipients, 14 had long-term chronic illnesses, such as kidney failure, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, while the health history of the other eight is not yet known.

The recipients experienced coughing, fever, vomiting, a drop in blood pressure, dizziness, nausea, coma, sputum, delirium, shortness of breath, and foaming at the mouth before their deaths. Five patients went into a coma before their vital signs ceased.

In response to the deaths reportedly occurring after receiving AstraZeneca vaccines, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Thursday (June 17) said that according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), 11 deaths following an AstraZeneca jab have been reported in Taiwan, eight of which occurred in persons over the age of 75.

Chuang said the vast majority of the deceased were elderly people who had been suffering from chronic disease. He said that autopsies of two patients showed that one suffered from arterial obstructive cardiovascular disease and acute myocardial infarction, while the other had arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with serious blockages in three arteries.

Chuang stated that based on statistics, it's expected that an average of 200 people over the age of 75 will die every day. In the case of the U.K., there have been 863 deaths reported as having resulted from an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine out of 24.5 million doses delivered as of June 2, he pointed out.

He stated that many of what appear to be adverse reactions after injections might be due to the shots or might be related to conditions. "It could just be a coincidence that the adverse event occurred just after vaccination," said Chuang.

He said that the causes of death in these recent cases need to be investigated and clarified. Chuang pledged that the CECC will continue to monitor adverse events following jabs, and he called on the public to rest assured that the vaccines are safe.

Chuang stressed that thus far, there have been no deaths directly attributed to any COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan.
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines
AstraZeneca vaccine
vaccine
vaccines
Covid vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
adverse reactions

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
2021/06/17 18:45
US ambassador to UN slams China for ‘malign’ vaccine diplomacy
US ambassador to UN slams China for ‘malign’ vaccine diplomacy
2021/06/17 16:52
KMT lawmaker urges group travel to be allowed for COVID vaccination outside Taiwan
KMT lawmaker urges group travel to be allowed for COVID vaccination outside Taiwan
2021/06/17 16:11
Taiwan's president defends private attempts to import COVID vaccines
Taiwan's president defends private attempts to import COVID vaccines
2021/06/17 15:50
Former Japanese PM praises vaccine donation to Taiwan
Former Japanese PM praises vaccine donation to Taiwan
2021/06/17 14:40

Updated : 2021-06-18 12:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report