AIT partners with Taiwan, Japan to kick off intellectual property rights workshop

2-day workshop focuses on prosecuting IP infringements

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/18 10:25
AIT Director Brent Christensen. 

AIT Director Brent Christensen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Thursday (June 17) began a two-day online workshop on intellectual property rights (IPR) in cooperation with the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA), Taiwan High Prosecutors Office (THPO), and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The Virtual Global Cooperation and Training Framework Workshop on Trade Secrets Protection and Digital Piracy Prevention, part of AIT’s Global Cooperation and Training Framework initiative, will discuss IPR strategies on trade development, efforts from the government and private sectors to combat online IP infringement, cross-border case studies on trade-secrets theft, and companies’ compliance on trade-secrets protection, according to an AIT press release. It also includes government officials from 20 nations who will share their own experiences combatting IPR infringement.

In his opening remarks, AIT Director Brent Christensen underscored the “Four I’s,” which are: interaction, IPR protection, investment, and innovation. “Promotion of the Four I’s will make each of our economies stronger as we develop the global economy for the modern era,” he said.

Ministry of Justice Minister Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥), MOFA Deputy Minister Tseng Ho-jen (曾厚仁), and JTEA Deputy Chief Representative Hoshino Mitsuaki also spoke at the opening ceremony, AIT said. Panelists at the workshop include experts and scholars from the Taiwan District Court, THPO, Taiwan District Prosecutors Office, the National University of Singapore, and the U.S. Department of Justice.
