Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF aircraft

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/18 10:21
Chinese J-16 fighter jet (MND photo)

Chinese J-16 fighter jet (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday morning (June 17), marking the sixth intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Chengdu J-7 fighter planes, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft carried out exercises in the southwestern section of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

Chinese planes have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month on June 3, 4, 14, 15, 16, and 17. The June 15 incursion, the biggest so far this year, saw 28 military planes carry out drills in the southern sector of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Since last September, Beijing has dialed up its gray zone tactics by frequently sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese J-7 fighter plane (MND photo)
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 EW (MND photo)
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZFlight path of Chinese planes on June 17 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
PLAAF
ADIZ

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/17 11:44
Pentagon warns China flight of 28 military planes around Taiwan raises 'risk of miscalculation'
Pentagon warns China flight of 28 military planes around Taiwan raises 'risk of miscalculation'
2021/06/16 10:58
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/06/15 18:45
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/15 10:40
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/04 13:26

Updated : 2021-06-18 11:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report