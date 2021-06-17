Coronavirus 'still has the upper hand,' warns WHO Europe head

'I do understand that no one wants to give up another summer, but we should not pay for it with another relocked winter,' said Hans Kluge 'I do understand that no one wants to give up another summer, but we should not pay for it with another relocked winter,' said Hans Kluge

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned European countries against becoming complacent in their efforts to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the continent, governments have been increasingly easing pandemic-related restrictions as new case numbers in the region continue their downward trend. More social gatherings, sports events and travel across borders are also being permitted.

But concerns are growing that the appearance of the highly transmissible variant nicknamed "delta," first detected in India, could contribute to a resurgence of the virus.

"The fact that there's a fast spread of the delta variant means that the virus still has the upper hand," Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, told DW on Thursday.

"So, we have to be very careful about large, mass gathering events, particularly if it's with people without masks, which still remains a hazard," he said.

For now, the situation in Europe had improved, he said, pointing to falling numbers of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths. "But we're not out of the woods," Kluge stressed.

"I do understand that no one wants to give up another summer, but we should not pay for it with another re-locked winter."

What do we know about the delta variant?

The delta variant of the coronavirus, first detected in India, is classified as a "variant of concern" by the WHO owing to evidence of increased transmissibility.

Variants of concern are those considered more dangerous than the original form of the virus first seen in China in late 2019.

Studies have showed that delta is more transmissible and resistant to vaccines than other variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Nevertheless, there is also evidence vaccines retain important effectiveness against the variant after two doses.

Cautious opening up and safe travel needed

With regard to opening up and lifting all restrictions, Kluge said doing it in an uncontrolled manner was never a good approach. Instead, he recommended a gradual and cautious opening up of economic and social activities, while putting in place effective public health measures to prevent another resurgence of the virus.

He also pointed out that appropriate measures needed to be put in place to ensure safe travel and prevent the spread of infections.

"Safe travel advisory measures remain very very important, particularly at the main points of entry. It doesn't mean people cannot travel, but travel safely. We know what helps, what needs to be done. What we need is that the vaccines are spreading faster than the mutants are spreading."

Vaccine inequity a major issue

On the issue of vaccinations, he said there was too much inequity in access to vaccines and that "no one is safe until everyone is safe."

"We need 11 billion doses in the next 12 months, which would cost $150 million a day, while the pandemic every day costs 100 times more. So, we need strong leadership and thank you to Germany for a very strong contribution to the COVAX facility," he said.

Asked about when things could return to normal, Kluge said "it's tricky to put a figure."

"But our experts in the European region have the benchmark of 80%. If you have 30% of your population vaccinated, you start to stabilize. If you have 60%, at that moment, you really protect, and at 80%, we can get out of it," he explained.

"So, it's very important for the people, it's your turn, please show up and take the two doses."