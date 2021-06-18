Cardinals sign veteran LeBlanc, will use him in relief

ATLANTA (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed left-hander Wade LeBlanc to a one-year contract that pays $800,000 while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

Manager Mike Shildt said LeBlanc will pitch in relief.

LeBlanc, 36, is 46-48 in his 13-year career with a 4.59 ERA — 34-41, 4.73 ERA in 121 career starts and 12-7 with a 4.23 ERA in 125 relief appearances with three saves. He went 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA in one start and five relief appearances for Baltimore this season.

“He can pitch about anywhere, any time it sounds like,” Shildt said. “Clearly we have some defined roles in close games and with the lead, so we’ll just get him out there and take it from there.”

Right-hander Seth Elledge was optioned to Triple-A Memphis following Wednesday’s win over Miami in a corresponding move. Infielder Max Moroff (left shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to allow for LeBlanc’s addition to the 40-man roster.

