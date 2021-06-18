Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL suspends 49ers D-lineman Jordan Willis for doping

By Associated Press
2021/06/18 06:25
NFL suspends 49ers D-lineman Jordan Willis for doping

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Defensive lineman Jordan Willis of the San Francisco 49ers was suspended without pay for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Willis, 26, remains eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games before beginning his suspension.

Willis will be eligible to return to San Francisco's active roster on Oct. 25 following the 49ers' Week 7 game against Indianapolis. The first game he'd be eligible to participate in is at Chicago on Halloween.

Willis is a fifth-year pro the 49ers acquired last year along with a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

He played in two games for the Jets and seven for the 49ers last season and was signed by the 49ers in March to a one-year contract.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-06-18 08:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths