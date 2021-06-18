Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Monmouth getting 2 grad transfers, including Hall's Reynolds

By Associated Press
2021/06/18 05:36
Monmouth getting 2 grad transfers, including Hall's Reynolds

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Guard Shavar Reynolds of Seton Hall and North Carolina forward Walker Miller are joining Monmouth University as graduate transfers.

Coach King Rice announced the moves Thursday, adding that guard Sam Fagan from nearby Neptune High School will be joining the team.

Reynolds of Manchester New Jersey returns to the shore spending four years with the Pirates. He played in 107 games, starting 28, including all 27 last season when he averaged 30 minutes. He averaged 7.7 points while shooting 40.6% from the field last season.

Reynolds playing time at Seton Hall probably was going to be cut this season with guard Kadary Richmond joining the Pirates from Syracuse.

The 6-foot-11 Miller played in 65 games in four seasons for the Tar Heels, scoring 32 points and grabbing 28 rebounds.

Fagan was a four-year starter for Neptune, averaging 11.2 points and 3.8 assists as a junior.

Monmouth (12-8, 12-6) won the MAAC regular-season in 2020-21.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-06-18 08:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths